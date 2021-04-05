Seven killed, 12 injured in road accidents

At least seven people were killed and dozen others injured in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Munshiganj on Sunday.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent said four people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Nawabganj Road in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Uzzal, 27, of Mugarchar of Keraniganj and the identities of three auto rickshaw passengers, aged between 25 to 40 years, could not be known immediately.

The accident took place as a covered van of Butter Bond Company hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Tulshikhani Bridge at around 7:00am, said the Highway police.

The covered van managed to flee after the incident. Witnesses say the unidentified victims came here from Rangpur to work as farm labourers. Hearing the news over enforcement of lockdown, they were returning to their village homes, he said.

Nawabganj police said Srinagar police will take necessary steps as the accident occurred in Srinagar area.

Our Cumilla Correspondent adds three people were killed and three others injured when a truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Adarsha Sadar upazila of Cumilla on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Quader Sawdagar,75, Moti Mia,73, and Helal Mia,55, of Chanpur area in Sadar upazila.

Injured Mannan Mia, Wadud Mia and Ruku Mia, all in their 70s, were admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said a speeding truck smashed the auto-rickshaw in Araiora area around 9:00am, leaving three people killed on the spot.

