Kalaroa’s Nurul Islam gets bail after 23 years

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday granted bail to Nurul Islam from Kalaroa of Satkhira, a convicted accused, who had been languishing in jail for more than 23 years in connection with his wife's murder case.

A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain granted the bail after hearing on an appeal seeking bail in the case.

Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State during the hearing.

On April 1, accused's lawyer claimed in the apex court that his client has already been in jail for a long time, but his appeal is still pending. Therefore, the apex court directed the State to inform it about the accused's jail term, which he has already finished.

A day later, the State informed the court that convicted Nurul served 23 years and six months in jail since he had been arrested.

According to the case statement, Nurul Islam killed his wife Zohra Begum by hiring killers on June 24 in 1996, at Kalaroa in Satkhira. He had given confession in the case.

Following the confession in 2001, an Additional District and Session judge convicted him to life imprisonment considering that they have a child. In 2003, a High Court bench upheld the lower court verdict.





