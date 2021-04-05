Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Wife Murder Case

Kalaroa’s Nurul Islam gets bail after 23 years

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday granted bail to Nurul Islam from Kalaroa of Satkhira, a convicted accused, who had been languishing in jail for more than 23 years in connection with his wife's murder case.
A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain granted the bail after hearing on an appeal seeking bail in the case.
Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State during the hearing.
On April 1, accused's lawyer claimed in the apex court that his client has already been in jail for a long time, but his appeal is still pending. Therefore, the apex court directed the State to inform it about the accused's jail term, which he has already finished.  
A day later, the State informed the court that convicted Nurul served 23 years and six months in jail since he had been arrested.
According to the case statement, Nurul Islam killed his wife Zohra Begum by hiring killers on June 24 in 1996, at Kalaroa in Satkhira. He had given confession in the case.
Following the confession in 2001, an Additional District and Session judge convicted him to life imprisonment considering that they have a child. In 2003, a High Court bench upheld the lower court verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report
Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating International Military Exercise
Hefazat threatens legal action for leaking phone call
Ctg ready to implement restrictions amid countrywide lockdown
Panel formed to resolve dispute between CDA, CWASA
Owners and traders of New Market and Gausia market blocked Nilkhet
A Health Ministry order to keep half the seats in buses vacant to ensure social distancing


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft