Business Events

Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:18 PM
Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DWCCI) President Aneeka Agha along with other Executive Members and General Body pose at the  Annual General Meeting  of  DWCCI held at Gulshan North Club in the city recently.


SBAC Bank Managing Director and CEO Tariqul Islam Chowdhury along with Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Shafiuddin Ahmed, Md Kamal Uddin and Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and other high officials celebrates its stepping into 9th year by cutting a Cake at Bank's Head Office of in the city recently.    photo: Bank

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Sattar Group of Industries Managing Director M.A. Sattar Khan signed a Payroll Banking Agreement on a digital platform in Dhaka recently. Sazzad Sattar Khan, Executive Director, Md.  Redowanul Islam, Chief Financial Officer of Sattar Group of Industries; Istiak Ahmed, Head of Payroll Banking  of EBL attended the signing ceremony among  others.    photo: Bank


Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan handing over a package of masks to Narayanganj Police Super Mohammad Zaidul Alam in Narayanganj on Sunday. On the occasion SCB donated 3,000 pieces of masks to Narayanganj Police.


