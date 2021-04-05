Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones

Different companies have launched new smartphones to local market very recently targeting physical and online shoppers in the upcoming pandemic clouded festivals of the Bangla New Year and the Eid-ul Fitr.

realme launches new smartphones: Youth-centric smartphone brand realme has launched two smartphones - realme 8 Pro and realme C21 - in one go in Bangladeshi market to satiate the thirst of the tech-savvy youth.

In a statement on Saturday the company said, available in 1 memory variant - 8GB+128GB and 2 colours - Infinite Blue and Infinite Black, users can buy realme 8 Pro for BDT 27,990 only.

realme C21 will be available at BDT 11,990 only with two colour variants - Cross Black and Cross Blue and one memory variant - 4GB+64GB. The device will soon be available in the 3+32 GB variant as well, while the realme 8 Pro will be available for pre-order at realme Brandshops from 3 to 9 April, 2021.

Limited edition gift box, bag and 6-months' free screen replacement warranty will be available with the pre-orders, to be placed at: https://rebrand.ly/Pre_Order_realme_8Pro

Besides, realme 8 Pro is going to be available for pre-order at Daraz, Evaly, Pickaboo, GnG (online) dhamaka from 03 to 09 April with a special price of BDT 1000 off, marking the price at only BDT 26,990. A maximum of BDT 3,000 off with up to BDT 10,000 Lifestyle giftcard and EMI facility is also provided with the pre-orders.

realme C21 will be available in Daraz at only BDT 11,490 on the 4th of April from 2:30 PM.

In short, realme's 8 Pro and C21 came as nothing short of an Eid gift for the realme fans this Eid-ul-fitr. To purchase the amazing handsets, please visit realme brandshop: https://realmebd.com/brandshop/



Samsung launches new smartphone series: Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled a range of smartphone A series - Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72. The virtual launching event took place recently.

The latest Galaxy A series have an outstanding collection of cameras, an immersive viewing experience with a smoother scrolling display, and an array of innovative features, including water resistance and long-lasting batteries.

Galaxy A series also creates the opportunity for the users to access the broader Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices - Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Smart Tag, and Galaxy Tab.

Samsung has raised the bar high for the camera quality of the Galaxy A series. Three of the devices come with a 64MP high-resolution primary camera, allowing users to snap vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease. The devices' Scene Optimizers will use AI to capture moments with optimal settings for 30 categories, including food, landscapes, and pets.

All of the devices come with Quad Rear Camera. Users can snap Ultra-wide photos with 8MP for Galaxy A32 and 12MP for Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. With a 5MP Macro lens, people can make small objects look life-size or more prominent.

The depth sensory of Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A52 is 5MP, whereas Galaxy A72 comes with an 8MP Telephoto lens. Capture stunning pictures or shoot some fantastic videos with 32MP front cameras.

Three of the devices come in various colors - Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Black. Additionally, Galaxy A32 features another color of Awesome Violet. Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 are available at BDT 26,999, BDT 33,999 and BDT 45,999 respectively.

Those interested in purchasing one of the devices can enjoy multiple discounts at Daraz, Pickaboo, Robishop, SaleXtra, Excel eStore, and FDL eStore. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to BDT 1,500 for Galaxy A32, up to BDT 2,000 discounts for Galaxy A52, and up to BDT 2,500 discounts for Galaxy A72. All customers can also benefit from EMI for up to 12 months with 0% interest. All the offers will be valid up till April 7, 2021.

Walton launches punch-hole selfie camera phone: Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched its new smartphone 'Primo RX8' that comes with many exciting features including all glass design, AI rear quad camera, 32MP punch hole selfie camera, large screen, powerful and specious RAM-ROM and superfast fingerprint and charging facilities.

Walton also announced sure cashback of up to 10,000 BDT for the customers of the device which can be avail till 15 April, next, says a press release.

Priced at only 15,599 BDT, the attractively designed 8.3mm slim device comes in two different colors- Oxford Black and Olive Green and is available at all Walton Plaza, brand and retail outlets across the country. Customers can also purchase the device through its own online shop eplaza.waltonbd.com.

To avail the cashback, customers have to write BO (space) IMEI number of the device and then send a SMS to 01755611111. In return SMS, they will get notified about the amount of cashback which they can collect from the sales person or adjust with the amount of the purchased handset.

The Primo RX8 features 2.5D front and rear glass panel. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ LTPS Incell display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600X720 pixel screen resolutions. The phone sports a 12nm 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB) and PowerVR Rogue GE8320 GPU along with 4,000 mAh battery with 18 watt fast charging.





