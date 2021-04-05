Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

WASHINGTON, April 4: The IMF on Friday approved a $2.34 billion aid package to Kenya to "address the urgent need to reduce debt vulnerabilities," the institution said in a statement.
The Washington-based development lender said the funds would be spread over 38 months, with an immediate disbursement of about $307.5 million, "usable for budget support."
"Kenya was hit hard at the onset by the Covid-19 pandemic," the International Monetary Fund said, highlighting the country's "forceful policy response" that led to an economic recovery in 2021 after a slight contraction in GDP in 2020.
But the crisis has also exacerbated "pre-existing fiscal vulnerabilities."
"Kenya's debt remains sustainable, but it is at high risk of debt distress," the statement said, adding that "fiscal and balance-of-payments financing needs remain sizable over the medium term."
Antoinette Sayeh, IMF deputy managing director, called the aid "a strong signal of support and confidence" but noted it is "subject to notable risks, including from uncertainty about the path of the pandemic."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones
IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya
Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic
Suez Canal shipping backlog ends
SJIBL 318th board meeting held
Minister Group holds business conference 2021
Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft