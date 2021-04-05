Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic

Shuttle, a renowned app-based transportation solution for women, has unveiled "Shuttle for Business," a new pick-and-drop service for businesses looking to ensure their employees' safety.

In the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic, "Shuttle for Business" aims to enable organizations to provide their employees with safe, affordable, and comfortable transportation, says a press release.

Safe transportation for employees has become a major challenge in the capital city as businesses reopen and struggle to cope with the shock of the COVID-19 impact.

"We are enabling organizations to support their moving employees during the pandemic and beyond," said Reyasat Chowdhury, CEO of Shuttle.

"By providing customized transportation solutions to organizations, we are ensuring their employees can safely reach office on time, and this, ultimately, leads to higher satisfaction and productivity among employees in addition to reducing their commuting costs," he added.

Finding reliable transport in time has always been a problem for office-goers in the city, and with the added threat of the pandemic, public transport is no longer a safe, viable mode of transport. "Shuttle for Business" aims to solve this by providing safe and sanitized microbuses that regularly move employees through customized routes catering to the client organizations.

The vehicles used by Shuttle are sanitized twice on a daily basis, with the drivers wearing masks and gloves at all times. The vehicles are equipped with sanitizers, masks, and gloves for the passengers as well. Full app-based support is available, with passengers being able to track the vehicles, book or cancel rides, and check detailed information about the driver. A dashboard is also provided to the Admin/HR team where organizations receive information regarding the status of their employees' commute in real-time. "Shuttle for Business" also assigns dedicated relationship managers to ensure a smooth communication channel.

Shuttle is already working with more than 10 companies at the moment and plans to serve many more in the coming days.

To kick-start their journey towards a safer commute, organizations can visit http://shuttlebd.com/ and sign up for a free trial with Shuttle.













