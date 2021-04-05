Video
SJIBL 318th board meeting held

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

The 318th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) was held at Corporate Head Office in the city recently, says a press release.
A few number of Director of the Bank participated at this meeting through digital platform with a Video Conference.
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid. The Board approved a number of investment proposal and reviewed various issue related to policy of the Bank.
Among others the Vice-Chairman of the Board Md. Harun Miah, Directors Abdul Halim, Mohiuddin Ahmed,  Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, A.K. Azad, Mohammed Younus, Mohammed Golam Quddus, JabunNahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors  Ekramul Haque and Nasir Uddin Ahmed and the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.


