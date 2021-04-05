Video
Minister Group holds business conference 2021

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, Minister Group Brand Ambassador Ferdous Ahmed, Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj and other guest pose at the Business Conference 2021 of the MinisterGroup at a a city hotel on Saturday.

Minister Group Business Conference 2021  was held at a city hotel in Dhaka with proper safety guidelines, with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as the chief guest.
Current business status of Minister, its business policies and goal, a new product with other products category and the quality of the products, etc. are discussed at the conference.
Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, and Ferdous Ahmed, Brand Ambassador of Minister Group were present as special guests. Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj presided over the function. Moreover, Minister Group's Managing Director Dilruba Tanu delivered the welcome speech at the occasion.
Speaking as the chief guest, Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi, MP said, "As a domestic company, Minister Group is a popular brand in our country. They are making their products in Bangladesh and delivering them nationwide, which is playing an important role in our economy."
He also appealed to the presented dealers and investors and said: "If we all move forward together, we can go far away. Moreover, If you stay with Minister like this, I hope our country's economy will be more prosperous with your help."
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, who was the special guest on the occasion, said, "I started my first business in 1986 with 20 machines at my house. At the moment my company has 19,000 employees."
"Success will come if you work with your own will, talent, and labor. For the position that the Minister Group is in today, our brother Razzak is also a successful leader in the world of electronics with his will, talent, and tireless work and He needs you (dealers and investors) to take this company forward. "
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj said, "We will work together with you to be more successful than before. Moreover, We will shine together by working together and we want to ensure customer service within 24 hours in the future.
 Haji Golam Mostafa Khan, Advisor to the Minister Group, Golam Shahriar Kabir, Executive Director, Md. Shah Alam, Deputy Executive Director, CFO Fakhrul Islam, FCA, and senior officials of the Minister were also present at the conference.
Popular music artist Kona performed at the end of the program. Lastly, the winners were finally awarded in a raffle draw programme
