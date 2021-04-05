Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz

Video
Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Shoppers at country's largest online marketplace Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) are enjoying one of the year's biggest Daraz campaigns regarding the upcoming Bengali New Year.
The celebratory campaign, titled - 'Baishakhi Mela', has been unlocked on Sunday, April 4 in the Daraz platforms, as the leading e-commerce platform highlights the spirit of Pahela Baishakh for the fifth year in a row. With the slogan 'Jaago Bangali Borshoboroner Anonde', the campaign will continue till April 14, next.
Various amazing deals have been curated under the Baishakhi Mela campaign to correspond with the customers' demands in multiple categories, ranging from Fashion and Beauty and Health to Groceries, Television and Smartphones.
Special discounts on the Boashakhi collection like Saree, Punjabi, and other traditional products have already got the customers hyped up and ordering in lots for themselves and their dear ones.  
A number of attractive deals, including Brand Double Taka Voucher, Mega Deals, Guess and Get It Free, 1428Tk Deals, Brand Free Shipping, and Mega Voucher are available for the customers' maximum satisfaction. Besides, new customers of Daraz are also enjoying exclusive discounts on their orders.
The 5 best deals under the campaign are: Samsung 43? RU7100 4K UHD SMART LED TV only at BDT 41,850; SHARP ELECTRIC OVEN, EO-60NK only at BDT 11,839; Women's Red Colour Half Silk Sharee only at BDT 800; Daniel Klein Dk12134-5 Wrist Watch for Men only at BDT 3,906 and Xiaomi Mi Redmi Airdots True Wireless Youth 3D stereo Bluetooth Earphone only at BDT 954.
 The campaign has been Co-Sponsored by BATA, Dettol, Lizol, StudioX, Sunsilk and Xiaomi. Emami, Focallure, Harpic, Livingtex, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Ribana, Shaver Shop Bangladesh and TPlink are the Brand Partners. Binge, Xtra gift cards, Ghoori learning and Link 3 are Event Partners.
To provide an easy shopping facility, Daraz is also offering various types of bank discounts and cash back facility with their payment partners. bKash, Lankabangla Finance, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Prime Bank and City Bank are the payment partners for this campaign.
Earlier on March 31 last Daraz announced the launch of the campaign at a press conference. Campaign ambassador of Daraz, celebrity cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan launched the campaign through a Daraz Facebook live.







