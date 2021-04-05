Video
France cuts growth forecast to 5pc amid lockdown

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

PARIS, April 4: The French economy will expand by 5 per cent in 2021, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a newspaper interview, as a third lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a downward revision in the previous government forecast for 6 per cent growth. The new forecast was prudent, Le Maire said in comments published on Sunday in Le Journal Du Dimanche (JDD).
"Our fundamentals are sound; we will be able to bounce back," Le Maire said.
French schools and non-essential stores such as clothing chains will now be shut for four weeks, after COVID-19 cases surged in recent weeks, edging up the number of patients in intensive care units.    -Reuters


