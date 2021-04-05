Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021
Gloria Jean's Coffees opens its 6th outlet at Badda

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Guests pose for a photograph at the opening event of the 6th out let of Dhaka Gloria Jean's Coffees at Badda, Rampura Dhaka, Friday last.

Australian coffee chain of Dhaka Gloria Jean's Coffees with the heritage of 42 years has changed their emblem.
With the best quality coffee beans and utmost level trained barista Gloria Jean's coffees have been serving coffee since 2012 in Bangladesh.
Gloria Jean's Coffees inaugurated their number 6th outlet at Badda, Rampura Dhaka, Friday last with an event in the evening. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Sudip Chakraborty - Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division), Navanan Group officisls Istiaque Mahmud (CHRO), Mohammed Arfadur Rahman Bunty (CCAO), Mosheul Islam (CTO), Afzal Nazim and Mamun Rahman were present at the event.
Since its inception Gloria Jean's Coffees is committed to make the ultimate coffee experience for the coffee lovers with passion, love and a vibrant store atmosphere. That's why they put so much dedication into selecting the highest quality Arabica beans from the different parts of the world.
With the current pandemic situation Gloria Jean's Coffees have been maintaining its highest level of safety measurements with best hygiene practices, continuous cleaning with US EPA certified chemicals, removed almost half of sitting to maintain safety distance and mandatory mask in the outlets said Mr. Murshed Elahy, Head of Business.


