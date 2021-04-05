Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Airbus, Dassault reach deal on European fighter jet prototype

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

PARIS, April 4: Airbus and Dassault Aviation have reached an accord on building a test version of Europe's next-generation fighter jet, after weeks of strained negotiations that put the plane's development in doubt, sources close to the project said Friday.
The companies are the pillars of a Future Combat Air System (FCAS) meant to prove the Continent's ability to integrate its disparate defence forces and increase its military sovereignty.
A previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.
But progress on the new delta-wing stealth jet has been plagued by fighting over the sharing of the industrial work as well as intellectual property for the cutting-edge technologies.
France, Germany and Spain, the three countries involved in the programme, "have received the offer from the companies for the construction of a demonstrator of the future combat jet," a French defence ministry official said.
Talks on hammering out accords on the several contracts outstanding for the ambitious project "are still underway between the companies and the states involved," the official added.
Dassault of France and Airbus, the pan-European planemaker representing the German and Spanish interests, declined to comment.
French lawmakers warned this month that time was running out to move forward on the plane and its associated drones and network technologies, expected to cost 50 to 80 billion euros ($60-$95 billion), for it to be operational as expected by 2040.
Dassault is leading the jet development, but Airbus executives have bristled at being treated as a subcontractor instead of a full-fledged partner, and want a larger role in key elements of the work.
Yet Dassault has insisted on its industry expertise in fighter jets, pointing to its Mirage and Rafale planes, that it does not want to see exploited by a rival.
Airbus, for its part, is spearheading the development of the drones and the "combat cloud" ultrafast communications network that will use artificial intelligence capabilities.
So far, no other EU nations have signed on to build the new plane.
Several European governments are already clients of American fighter jets, while Britain's Tempest stealth fighter project has garnered backing from Italy and the Netherlands.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones
IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya
Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic
Suez Canal shipping backlog ends
SJIBL 318th board meeting held
Minister Group holds business conference 2021
Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft