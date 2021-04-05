Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rangpur exports 2 lakh tonnes of potato to Malaysia this year

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

RANGPUR, April 4: Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md Mesbahul Islam has said initiative has been taken to export two lakh tonnes of potato to Malaysia from Rangpur this year.
He disclosed the information while inaugurating export of potato, produced adopting good agricultural practices, by cutting ribbon in a function held at Pairaband union in Mithapukur upazila on Saturday afternoon as the chief guest.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and the Sara Bangla Krishak Society jointly organised the event.
The Agriculture Secretary said the present government is working relentlessly to save farmers and agriculture.
The DAE is vigilant to ensure that no crop is wasted. The FAO is working to further strengthen potato exports.
"The process of potato export needs to be transformed into competition so that everyone gets interested in becoming an exporter. Potato varieties suitable for export and processing should also be developed to enhance export," he said.
The Senior Secretary said Bangladesh produces more than 11 million tonnes of potatoes every year. Of which, there is a surplus of four million tonnes.
He lauded potato farmers for successfully cultivating potato and getting its bumper harvest braving the coronavirus pandemic though many of them were worried about getting profits from their investment or whether their potatoes would be wasted.
"But partnership of potato farmers with potato exporters and production of quality potatoes in accordance with good agricultural practices have proved all their fears wrong and ensured fair price," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones
IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya
Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic
Suez Canal shipping backlog ends
SJIBL 318th board meeting held
Minister Group holds business conference 2021
Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft