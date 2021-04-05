Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021
IPDC Finance approved 12pc cash dividend

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

IPDC Finance Ltd has declared a 12 percent cash dividend for the year of 2020 with the approval of the shareholders at the  39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held in Dhaka on Sunday.
Presided over by IPDC Chairman Md Abdul Karim the AGM was virtually held on the 4th of April 2021, at 9:30 am on through a video conferencing, attended by a large number of shareholders.
The attendees also included other directors who were nominated by BRAC, Ayesha Abed Foundation, RSA Capital Limited, Bluechip Securities Limited and Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh.
Amongst others, the meeting was also attended by IPDC Managing Director and CEO  Mominul Islam, Managing Directo and Company Secretary Samiul Hashim.
Ms. Fahmida Khan, Chief Financial Officer, and other senior officials of the Management Committee of IPDC Finance Ltd. The Chairman concluded the meeting with vote of thanks to all attendees.


