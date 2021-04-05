Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA launches new slogan to globalise products

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) has launched a #GoHumanGoGreen slogan by initiating 7 pledges to make a difference to the livelihood of garment workers, community and environment.
One of them is the Pledge to Culture Export of Bangladesh under which BGMEA has partnered with HSBC - to set to transform the RMG sector by exporting fashion based on local culture and heritage. This aims to take fabrics woven in Bangladesh to the global arena.
A video on this initiative has been launched on Saturday at 6pm on BGMEA social media sites which showcase Jamdani, Muslin and Bangladeshi motives by 3 of the most renowned Bangladeshi designers - Anadil Johnson, Kuhu Plamondon and Rina Latif.  The video showcase to create new, one-of-a-kind, high-end fashion lines that can fit in the global arena.
On the 50th anniversary of the birth of the nation, the pledge for culture and heritage will result in Bangladesh's evolution from a nation of readymade garments to one known for its innovative, high-end fashion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones
IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya
Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic
Suez Canal shipping backlog ends
SJIBL 318th board meeting held
Minister Group holds business conference 2021
Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft