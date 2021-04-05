BGMEA launches new slogan to globalise products

BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) has launched a #GoHumanGoGreen slogan by initiating 7 pledges to make a difference to the livelihood of garment workers, community and environment.

One of them is the Pledge to Culture Export of Bangladesh under which BGMEA has partnered with HSBC - to set to transform the RMG sector by exporting fashion based on local culture and heritage. This aims to take fabrics woven in Bangladesh to the global arena.

A video on this initiative has been launched on Saturday at 6pm on BGMEA social media sites which showcase Jamdani, Muslin and Bangladeshi motives by 3 of the most renowned Bangladeshi designers - Anadil Johnson, Kuhu Plamondon and Rina Latif. The video showcase to create new, one-of-a-kind, high-end fashion lines that can fit in the global arena.

On the 50th anniversary of the birth of the nation, the pledge for culture and heritage will result in Bangladesh's evolution from a nation of readymade garments to one known for its innovative, high-end fashion.











