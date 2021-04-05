Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Number of Japanese firms rise by 4 times in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The number of Japanese companies operating in Bangladesh has increased around four times in 10 years as the government ensured better business climate for the foreign investors in the country.
A total of 321 Japanese firms are currently running their businesses in the country which was 83 in 2010, as per the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).
Talking to BSS, JETRO Country Representative Yuji Ando said Bangladesh is one of the major destinations for Japanese entrepreneurs and they are investing in different fields, including ready-made garments (RMG), textile, IT and infrastructure taking the advantage of competitive human resource and huge domestic market.
He informed that after the visit of the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014, the number of Japanese inventors is increasing day by day.
Now, the Japanese business community has started to pay attention to Bangladesh as the destination of investment, he added.
He said many Japanese infrastructure development companies are coming to Bangladesh for working at the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, including Matarbari Deep Sea Port.
Due to the upward trend of Bangladesh's per-capita income and increasing the domestic demand, he said many Japanese entrepreneurs are expanding their businesses in different fields, including electric and consumer products, of the country.
Japanese entrepreneurs are also showing their keenness to invest in the country's manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), infrastructure development and tech and digital based startup companies, he added.
He said Japanese firms are also investing in different projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) method.
However, the JETRO country representative mentioned that there are many challenges which still exist for Japanese companies and for other foreign companies in Bangladesh, citing examples of infrastructure and taxation.
He urged the authorities concerned to ensure smooth services in tax and VAT systems, foreign loans for working capital from parent company and easy registration process.
He said Japan has been significantly contributing to Bangladesh's socio-economic development since its independence with the trading relationship getting stronger and productive day by day.
To attract more Japanese investment, it is crucial that Bangladesh prioritizes issues such as corporate governance and a more investment friendly environment, he opined.
Japan and Bangladesh have maintained friendly relations since February 10th, 1972, through economic and technical cooperation, cultural exchanges and mutual visits. Japan is a major development partner for Bangladesh, extending support to the efforts of Bangladesh for its economic and social development.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Events
Realme, Samsung, Walton bring new smartphones
IMF board approves $2.3b aid package for Kenya
Shuttle extends transport services amid pandemic
Suez Canal shipping backlog ends
SJIBL 318th board meeting held
Minister Group holds business conference 2021
Shoppers cherish Bengali New Year with Daraz


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft