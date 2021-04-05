Bank transactions till 12.30 pm amid lockdown: BB

The authorities have instructed all the scheduled commercial banks to continue their transactions from 10 am till 12.30pm and complete the ancillary activities by 2 pm on every working day during the week-long lockdown effective from today (Monday).

On Sunday, Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision issued a circular in this regard and sent it to all the chief executives of all the banks.

According to the circular the Bank will, at its discretion, arrange for the necessary manpower and presence in order to continue / provide uninterrupted banking services at the Bank's head offices and branches.

In this case, the presence of officers and employees living near the branch can be considered on priority basis, says the circular.

In addition to continuing banking services in the public interest, it is also necessary to ensure proper attendance of officers and employees and proper observance of the guidelines of the Government and Bangladesh Bank regarding hygiene in the office environment.

To facilitate transactions through ATMs and cards, to provide adequate banknotes at ATM booths, to take measures to keep the internet banking facility operational at all times and to provide necessary health protection / sanitation facilities at ATM booths to be made sure.

The bank's evening and weekly holiday banking activities will be closed till further instructions. The directive was issued under the powers conferred by Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991.







