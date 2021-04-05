Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021
Business

US-Bangladesh Business Council comes to being tomorrow

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

US Chamber of Commerce will virtually launch US-Bangladesh Business Council on Tuesday (tomorrow) to strengthen the trade, commerce and investment relations between the two countries.
Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment of the U.S. Department of State Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller will discuss the strategic and commercial outlook of Bangladesh and the US in the 21st century.
Leaders from the government and private sector of both countries will talk on the future of the US-Bangladesh economic partnership.
With a rapidly-growing middle class, skilled workforce, and resilient economy, Bangladesh presents an unparalleled opportunity for investment and business partnerships, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.
The country's investments in human capital and physical and digital infrastructure are poised to transform the country over the next decade, it said
With the launch of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council, the Chamber is demonstrating its continued commitment to fostering bilateral business ties and creating an expanded platform for business advocacy, said the host country.    -UNB


