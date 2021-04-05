Stocks plunge on panic sales ahead of lockdown

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Sunday as the dominant small investors went on panic sale of shares ahead of the week-long lockdown imposed by the government from Monday (today) to curb the spread of infection in the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the stock plunge the share and unit prices of the listed companies dropped by Tk150.34 billion in a single day.

At the end of the day's trading, DSEX the main price index of DSE fell by 181 points to 5,088 points. This is the biggest drop in the index since March 9 last year.

Along with the main price index, the other two indices of DSE also fell sharply. The DSE-30 index fell 82 points to 1,901 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell 36 points to 1,066 points.

On this day, the price of 238 has decreased by more than one percent. Of these, 41 days have touched the maximum limit of price reduction. And the price of 147 has decreased by more than 4 per cent. The price of 150 has come down by more than 5 per cent.

On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has decreased by 542 points. The market turnover was Tk753.8 million. Of the traded 216 companies that took part in the transaction, 13 saw their prices rise. On the other hand the prices of 184 come down and the price of 19 remains unchanged.

The BSEC chairman on Sunday said trading in the stock market would not stop even in the event of a lockdown. Trading in the stock market will continue in coordination with the bank's transaction time.

Even such assurances from the regulator did not allay investors' fears. As a result, the trend of big bidding continues. Meanwhile, the government issued a notification regarding the lockdown in the afternoon. Following the issuance of this notification, the level of fall in the stock market increased further.

Many companies face a buyer crisis as panic-stricken investors increase unusual selling pressure which had a negative impact on the index. As a result, the main price index of DSE fell by 200 points.

At the end of the day, only 6 companies could register on the DSE price increase list. On the other hand, shares and units of 251 companies have declined. And the price of 66 remains unchanged.

At the end of the transaction, the market capitalization of DSE stands at Tk4433.45 billion. At the end of the previous working day's transaction was Tk4586.80 billion that on Sunday the capital was lost by Tk153.34billion.













