Banks tackle cash withdrawal rush ahead of lockdown

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Clients thronged cash counters and automated teller machine (ATM) booths of the bank on Sunday as the government declared a week-long lockdown from Monday (today) to curb the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic from Monday.
The lines of the clients reached out in the adjacent streets contributing to the severe traffic jams as most home goers were rushing to the railway stations, bus and ferry terminals in the city.
Most of the clients thought that the banks would either remain close or operate for limited hours during the lockdown. The rush was much as the most of the state-owned banks which lacked internet banking ot have limited or no ATM booth services.
More rush situation was seen in Motijheel and surrounding areas than other parts of the capital.
The banker said the transaction has also increased with the presence of customers in the bank due to the lockdown which is almost twice as much as the other day. The amount of money withdrawn was more that day.
A Janata Bank client said the country is going to lockdown from today that's why he is needed for money as it is unlikely to get salary during lockdown.
Another bank client said there were almost twice as many transactions as on other days as the customers are withdrawing more money. However, no one is allowed to enter the bank branch without a mask.
Clients said they needed money as they were heading home to pass the lockdown with their family members in their ancestral homes.


