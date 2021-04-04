C-19 claims 58 lives, infects 5,683 in a day

Video
Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country detected 5,683 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 630,277, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The current positivity rate is 23.15 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.26 percent.
As many as 58 more Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 9,213.      
The death rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Besides, 2,364 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period,     raising the total number of recoveries to 549,775 with 87.23 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 24,548 samples were tested at 227 labs across the country in the the past 24 hours. A total of 4,752,661 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the deceased, 38 were men and 20 were women. All of them died at hospitals. Of the dead, 39 died in Dhaka, 12 in Chattogram, three in Khulna and two Barishal divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,925 of the total deceased were men and 2,288 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,852,000 lives and infected 105,426,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.
As many as 130,944,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019, and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



