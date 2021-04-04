C-19 claims 58 lives, infects 5,683 in a day



Suhrawardy Hospital authorities decide to resume operations of the intensive care unit (ICU) dedicated to coronavirus patients after sharp rise in infections of the virus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The current positivity rate is 23.15 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.26 percent.

As many as 58 more Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus in the country to 9,213.

The death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Besides, 2,364 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 549,775 with 87.23 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 24,548 samples were tested at 227 labs across the country in the the past 24 hours. A total of 4,752,661 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 38 were men and 20 were women. All of them died at hospitals. Of the dead, 39 died in Dhaka, 12 in Chattogram, three in Khulna and two Barishal divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,925 of the total deceased were men and 2,288 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,852,000 lives and infected 105,426,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.

