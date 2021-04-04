Panic buying grips city as lockdown looms



As soon as the government announced a seven-day lockdown from tomorrow, Dhaka city dwellers rushed to kitchen markets in a frenzy of panic buying. The photo was taken from Kawran Bazar on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Panicked people across the country have started buying extra grocery goods from the kitchen markets to stock extra commodities to last for the lockdown period.

Due to the sudden stocking up of commodities, the price of rice, eggs, onion, edible oil and some other essentials have increased in the city's kitchen markets within the shortest time.

Sources said at Karwan Bazar, New Market and Plassey on Saturday, onion was being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg which as sold at Tk 35 on Friday. A litre of loose soyabean oil was being sold at Tk 150 while it was sold at Tk 140 on the previous day.

The price of a dozen of eggs has increased by Tk 15 following the announcement of the seven-day lockdown from Monday.

In the retail market of rice, fine variety of rice like Miniket and Nazirshail were being sold above Tk 70 per kg while the coarse variety of rice was being sold at Tk 55 per kg.

The fine variety of Miniket was sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg while Nazirshail was sold at Tk 65 per kg on Friday. Fine variety of Nazirshail was retailing at Tk 70 to Tk 75 a kg while it was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 68 on Friday.

Buyers started to crowd the market in numbers after 2.00pm.

Traders said there is usually no such big crowd at noon in the city markets. After hearing the news of the lockdown, customers are coming to the markets to buy the necessary items. Consumers have also come to the kitchen markets to buy groceries for the holy month of Ramadan.

Business leaders alleged that sellers are increasing the prices of essentials following the announcement of lockdown due to spread of novel coronavirus. They are creating artificial crisis of essentials in both wholesale and retail markets. The government should monitor strictly the wholesale and kitchen markets to stabilize the prices of essentials.





