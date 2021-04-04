Covid-19 dedicated hospitals to get 2,500 beds more

The deadly coronavirus is spreading like wild fire. Infections and deaths are setting new records every day. As the number of patient increases, the pressure on the hospitals is also increasing. In this situation, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided to add 2,500 beds for corona patients in different hospitals.

Many corona patients are not getting admitted to the hospital. In both the public and the private hospitals crisis of ICUs as well as general beds have been created.

In addition to adding new Corona Hospitals, beds are being increased in some of the hospitals where Covid-19 patients are being treated. About 90 per cent of the beds are being increased in Dhaka. Apart from this, 250 beds are being increased in some districts where the patient pressure is high.

On March 8 last year, the first corona infection was detected in the country. The highest number of people were infected and death in June-July of that year. But even then there was not so much pressure on the hospitals. According to DGHS, about 70 per cent of the beds in the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals were empty during the peak of infection in June-July last year. But this time the situation is different.

Experts said that in the second wave, people are being infected with a new type of variant of the virus. The transmission of this new type of virus is more intense. For this reason, the infected person needs to be admitted to the hospital more than the last year. According to DGHS, there are only 169 vacancies out of 2,511 general beds in the capital's Covid-19 dedicated 10 government hospitals. Of the 118 ICU beds, 10 are vacant. There are 360 vacancies out of 947 beds in 9 private hospitals. There are 40 vacancies in the 188 ICU beds.

It is seen that in the whole country, there are 4,299 patients admitted against the total of 9,711 general beds. In contrast to the 596 ICU beds, there are 383 admitted patients.

Analyzing the overall picture, it can be seen that the patient pressure in the capital Dhaka has reached a high level. However, the picture outside Dhaka is more tolerable. About 70 per cent of the beds are still empty.

As per the decision of the DGHS, the market of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) located in Mohakhali of the capital will be fully converted into Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital. There will be 1,250 beds. There will be 1,000 isolation beds, 200-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) and 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The 500-bed Kurmitola General Hospital is being fully dedicated to Covid-19. Earlier, corona patients were admitted to the hospital for 275 beds. Other patients were treated in the remaining 225 beds.

Earlier, 100 beds were allotted for Covid-19 patients in Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital where it is being increased 200-bed. Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery has not been involved in the treatment of corona patients so far but in the context of increasing demand for beds, 100-bed corona units will also be introduced here. The 250-bed Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute, Hospital used to treat patients with corona as well as other patients. From now on, this hospital will be fully dedicated to Covid-19 patients. The hospital had 60 beds for corona patients. Now 80 more general beds and 14 ICU beds have been added.

Mugda Medical College Hospital with 500 beds is also being increased by 30 beds. Earlier, corona patients were admitted to 310 beds of this hospital. From now on, 340 patients will be admitted in the general beds and 19 in ICUs. In the middle of last year, the Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital run by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) was involved in the treatment of corona patients but after the infection subsided, treatment for corona was discontinued late last year. The hospital is returning to treat corona patients again. A 100-bed unit will be launched here. Similarly, 100-bed corona unit will be re-opened at Lalkuthi Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Mirpur. Besides, corona treatment is also being returned to the 20-bed hospital at Jinjira in Keraniganj.

Prof ABM Abdullah, former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, said, "People are being affected by a new type of corona variant. The infected person is having shortness of breath, lung infection and diarrhea. Its intensity is much higher. Therefore, medical procedures and number of beds should be prepared in line with such. Otherwise, there will be no benefit even if the bed is increased. It is important to ensure that proper treatment is given after hospitalization."

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and virologist, said, "It has been decided to increase the number of beds even though it is late but this is a good decision.

However, the beds should be made suitable for patient admission at the earliest. Otherwise, the danger will increase. At the same time, emphasis should be put on Central Oxygen Line and High Flow Nasal Canola.

This is because the main task of this treatment is to ensure that the patient who goes to the hospital with shortness of breath gets uninterrupted oxygen support. So we have to give utmost importance to this issue."







