Hefazat activists snatch Mamunul from police

Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:58 AM
Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Mar 3: Activists of Hefazat-e-Islam here snatched Maulana Mamunul Huque from police and the local ruling party men on Saturday evening.
Maulana Mamunul Haque, Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General, has been taken into police custody after locals besieged him with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj district.
The activists of Hefazat-e-Islam rampaged through the Royal Resort and snatched away Maulana Mamunul Huque, according to local sauces.
Being informed that the Hefazat leader is staying inside the Royal Resort with a woman, locals besieged the resort and detained them on Saturday afternoon said Narayanganj district Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zaidul Alam.
On information, police went to the spot and took the duo to their custody, he said. Upon receiving information, a team of police rushed      there and took him to safety. Police took them under custody for interrogation though Mamunul claimed the woman to be his second wife. A video clip of his detention went viral and created a huge buzz on social media platforms.
Mamunul claimed the woman is his second wife and he has all documents of their marriage, the SP said quoting the Hefazat leader.
A video of the incident has already gone viral. Talking to local journalists, Mamunul claimed that he went to the resort to spend time with his second wife.  He was harassed there by some unruly people, he said. "I will take legal action against those who misbehaved with us," he said.


