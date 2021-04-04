The government has decided to enforce a seven-day lockdown across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus infection.

However, the industries will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules. Utility and emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.

High government officials, led by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, on Saturday held an emergency virtual meeting for fixing the conditions of lockdown and its field level enforcement.

But, no notification was issued from the Cabinet Division or the Public Administration Ministry in this regard till filing of this report at 6:00pm on Saturday.

Senior secretaries and secretaries of all ministries and divisions and representatives from the three services,

Inspector General of Police, directors general of BGB and Ansar and heads of four intelligence agencies also joined the meeting.

According to a government official, countrywide transport and train services will remain suspended during the lockdown. The authorities have decided to suspend air transport operations during the period.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will remain open during the seven-day countrywide lockdown.

Bangla Academy, organiser of the ongoing Amar Ekushey Boi Mela (Book Fair), is planning to postpone the book fair after the government's announcement to enforce countrywide lockdown.

However, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid told reporters in a video message that the decision to postpone the book fair would be taken on Sunday (today).

In a press release on Saturday, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry said Dhaka Zoo in the capital's Mirpur and Rangpur Zoo will remain closed until further notice to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, the government had closed all tourist spots in Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar districts to prevent further transmission of the virus.

While briefing media virtually from official residence on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government has decided to declare a seven-day lockdown across the country from April 5 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Later in a video message, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "The government is going to enforce a seven-day lockdown across the country within the next two to three days due to surge in Covid-19 cases".

However, emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown, he said.

Farhad said industries will remain open and employees will have to work shifts following health guidelines.

He said, "A weeklong lockdown will be imposed to decrease people's movement. DC and UNO offices, fire service offices, disaster management offices and newspaper offices will remain open during the lockdown. But, all must maintain hygiene rules strictly."

"The industries and mills will be kept operational during the lockdown and workers can work shifts following hygiene rules. If we close the factories, then the employees may leave workplaces and head for home like last year," he added.







