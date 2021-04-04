Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt to go for seven-day shutdown from tomorrow

Lockdown

Bus, train, flight operations to remain suspended

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to enforce a seven-day lockdown across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus infection.
However, the industries will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules. Utility and emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.
High government officials, led by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, on Saturday held an emergency virtual meeting for fixing the conditions of lockdown and its field level enforcement.
But, no notification was issued from the Cabinet Division or the Public Administration Ministry in this regard till filing of this report at 6:00pm on Saturday.
Senior secretaries and secretaries of all ministries and divisions and representatives from the three services,
Inspector General of Police, directors general of BGB and Ansar and heads of four intelligence agencies also joined the meeting.
According to a government official, countrywide transport and train services will remain suspended during the lockdown. The authorities have decided to suspend air transport operations during the period.
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will remain open during the seven-day countrywide lockdown.
Bangla Academy, organiser of the ongoing Amar Ekushey Boi Mela (Book Fair), is planning to postpone the book fair after the government's announcement to enforce countrywide lockdown.
However, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid told reporters in a video message that the decision to postpone the book fair would be taken on Sunday (today).
In a press release on Saturday, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry said Dhaka Zoo in the capital's Mirpur and Rangpur Zoo will remain closed until further notice to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.
Earlier, the government had closed all tourist spots in Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar districts to prevent further transmission of the virus.
While briefing media virtually from official residence on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government has decided to declare a seven-day lockdown across the country from April 5 to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Later in a video message, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "The government is going to enforce a seven-day lockdown across the country within the next two to three days due to surge in Covid-19 cases".
However, emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown, he said.
Farhad said industries will remain open and employees will have to work shifts following health guidelines.
He said, "A weeklong lockdown will be imposed to decrease people's movement. DC and UNO offices, fire service offices, disaster management offices and newspaper offices will remain open during the lockdown. But, all must maintain hygiene rules strictly."
"The industries and mills will be kept operational during the lockdown and workers can work shifts following hygiene rules. If we close the factories, then the employees may leave workplaces and head for home like last year," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 claims 58 lives, infects 5,683 in a day
coronavirus update bangladesh
A large number of people buying essentials from a TCB
Panic buying grips city as lockdown looms
Covid-19 dedicated hospitals to get 2,500 beds more
Hefazat activists snatch Mamunul from police
Lockdown
Global Covid cases top 130m; Millions face Easter under curbs; India braces for lockdowns


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft