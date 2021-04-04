Global Covid cases top 130m; Millions face Easter under curbs; India braces for lockdowns

ROME, Apr 3: The world hit another grim Covid-19 milestone on Saturday, as the total caseload surpassed 130 million. According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count reached 130,126,796 while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 2,836,682 on Saturday morning.

The US has so far logged 30,606,648 cases, with 554,069 fatalities. The North American country has been sowing the world's highest number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In Brazil, a total of 12,910,082 people have so far been found infected with the virus. The death toll in the country stood at 328,206 as Saturday morning, as per the university data.

In March alone, as many as 66,868 people died of Covid-19 in Latin America's largest and most populous country.

Meanwhile, millions of Christians around the world prepared Saturday to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but there was good news from the hard-hit United States, which crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

Italy began a strict Easter lockdown on Saturday, with the entire country considered a high-risk coronavirus "red zone" during a time when families usually hold reunions. New restrictions also came into force Saturday in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in the capital Paris.

Curbs had been already intensified in other European nations such as Belgium, and Germany-where the government scrapped plans for a strict Easter lockdown-saw Chancellor Angela Merkel urge people to limit their social contacts ahead of the break.

Across the Atlantic in Canada, similar restrictions were imposed ahead of Easter in Ontario and Quebec, the country's two most populous provinces. But the United States, the nation hardest-hit by Covid-19, became the first nation to administer at least one shot to more than 100 million people-around half of its adult population.

One of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks is devastating Brazil, which has reported more deaths than any country in the world after the United States. It is the epicentre of an unfolding crisis in Latin America, where infections have soared past 25 million, likely fuelled by a seemingly more contagious variant first detected in Brazil.

Meanwhile, India's biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic.

India's richest state, Maharashtra, accounted for more than half of the 89,129 new cases reported by the national health ministry in the last 24 hours, with a record 47,827 infections. The state's chief minister warned citizens of a lockdown if cases continued to rise at their current rate, saying medical infrastructure would be inadequate in a couple of weeks.

In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, authorities ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in.

India's capital, New Delhi recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now. Daily coronavirus cases have surged from around 15,000 in early March to 88,000 or so at the start of April.

The south Asian nation recorded 89,129 new infections and 714 deaths, the ministry said. That was the biggest daily rise since Sept. 20 and the most deaths since Oct. 21, according to a Reuters tally. -AFP