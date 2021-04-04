BNP applies to Speaker to nominate Rumeen Farhana as its Whip in JS

BNP on Saturday applied to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to nominate its MP Barrister Rumeen Farhana as its whip in the parliament.

BNP MPs -- Harunur Rashid, Aminul Islam and Rumeen Farhana -- submitted the application on Saturday to the Speaker, sources at the Parliament Secretariat said.

Rumeen is an elected MP from reserved seats allotted for women. Her seat number is 50.

Rumeen is an outspoken lawmaker, often taking on public interest issues sharply criticising the government. -Agencies







