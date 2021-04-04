BNP involved in creating anarchy: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said BNP is the culprit for being involved in creating anarchy and trying to hide the criminals.

He said this while addressing in a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence of Minto Road with the presence of limited number of journalists.

Hasan Mahmud said, "Mirza Fakhrul and others have committed one crime by joining with the anarchists, and now they are committing another crime by trying to hide the criminals those were behind the crimes. Thus, BNP is convicted of both crimes."

"All these evil forces get a chance to rise because of the irresponsible politics and nurture of BNP," he added.

Regarding opposition party's responsibilities to the country Hasan Mahmud said, "I would urge you to make constructive criticism if you see any wrongdoing, but do not speak irresponsibly from a responsible position."

In reply to the BNP secretary general's statement the government-backed people have caused vandalism in recent times and Nipun Roy's phone call was made by the government- the Information Minister said, "Those who committed the incidents of anarchy is very clear and all media including newspapers published news on the incidents. All these have been done under the banner of the current leadership of Hefazat-e-Islam in a conspiracy to destabilize the situation in the country. BNP and Jamaat patronized them. The best proof of this is the phone call of BNP's Nipun Roy."

"Nipun Roy's phone conversation is as clear as daylight. It is just a repetition of the fabricated words of Mirza Fakhrul," he added.







