Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:58 AM
Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as 'Bangladesh Day'

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser has declared March 26, 2021 "Bangladesh Day."
She congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence which concurs with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Saturday.
A proclamation signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser says that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is blooming and transforming into "Golden Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


