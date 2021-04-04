



Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank

Prior to joining, Mahmuda Yasmin was Deputy General Manager in the Branch Control Department of the same bank and Md. Anissuzaman was Deputy General Manager in the common services and engineering department of the same bank.

Mahmuda started her career as a lecturer at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Honours College, Brahmanbaria in 1995 after obtaining her Bachelor's (Honours) and Postgraduate degree from Chittagong University.

Later in 2000, she joined Karmasangsthan Bank as Principal Officer. She served as Branch Manager, Regional Manager, Head of Divisional Office, Board Secretary and Principal of Karmasangsthan Bank Training Institute. She also worked in different departments of Karmasangsthan Bank.

Md. Anissuzaman securing B.SC.A.H (Hons) and M.SC (A.H) in Poultry Science Degree from Bangladesh Agricultural University, started banking career as a senior officer at Janata Bank in 1991.

Later, he joined Karmasangsthan Bank in 2001 as Principal Officer. He served as Branch Manager and Regional Manager at field level and also worked in different departments in head office of Karmasangsthan bank.

