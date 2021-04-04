Video
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Standard Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) on 1 April 2021 at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank to provide loans as part of a refinancing fund set up by Bangladesh Bank for technological development of export oriented industries, says a press release.
To this end, a fund of BDT 1000 Crore was set up from Bangladesh Bank's own sources.
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Naser was present as the chief guest at the signing ceremony. Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank and Khandaker Morshed Millat, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement.
Enhancement of competitiveness and sustainability of export oriented industries in the international market requires environment friendly production process, fuel economy and efficiency, working environment development and modernization of production equipment and technology.
Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank NurunNahar, Deputy General Manager Chowdhury Liakot Ali, Additional Managing Director of Standard Bank Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Vice President of Investment Division Tapas Kumar Mandal and other officials of both the organisations were present at the moment.


