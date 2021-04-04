Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business



Marcel officials attend an event to launch 'Digital Campaign Season 10' at the Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday last.

Under the fresh campaign, Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine purchasers have the opportunity to get another AC, TV or fan free.

Customers will also get guaranteed cashback, cash vouchers or discounts. These customer facilities have come into effect from April 1, says a press release.

The launch of 'Digital Campaign Season 10' was announced at separate declaration programme held at the Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday last.

Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, head of Marcel marketing Dr. Sakhawat Hossen, CEO of AC Tanvir Rahman, CEO of Fridge Anisur Rahman Mollick, CEO of TV Mostofa Nahid Hossain and Executive Director Ariful Ambia were present at that time.

It was announced that customers might get an AC or a fan free in purchase and registration of any model of Marcel fridge or washing machine. There are also lakhs of sure cash vouchers for Marcel fridge and washing machine customers.

Meanwhile, under the digital campaign there are another AC 100 percent free or guaranteed cashback for Marcel AC customers. And if customers buy Marcel TV and register digitally, they can get another TV as 100 percent free along with sure discounts.

Marcel has 76 service centers under ISO certified service management across the country to provide fast and best after sales service.







