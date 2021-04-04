

Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide

Shajgoj's Chief Operations officer Milky Mahmud and from Paperfly Reaz Uddin Khan, General Manager, Sale and Md. Sazzadul Islam Fahmy, General Manager, Sales came to an agreement in this regard, said a news release from Paperfly.

From Shajgoj, Head of CRM & Retail Operations-Azmeeri Binte Rezaq, Sr. Executive Accounts -Apurba Mondol, Fulfillment In charge- Naim and from Paperfly, assistant manager Oli-Ur-Reza, Asst. Manager- Maksuda Akter Tonny -were, among others, present on the occasion.

Starting from hair products, personal care products and skin care products to make up products, Shajgoj has everything. Brands like Ponds, Neutrogena, Tresseme, Body shop and much more are available at their website. And most importantly all of the products are authentic.

Founded in 2016, Paperfly is the homegrown leading logistic solution provider in Bangladesh. Over the past 5 years, the company has introduced smart return, smart check, smart log, in-app call and cashless pay features. They have also introduced the revolutionary 1 hour merchant payment for the Facebook Merchants on their SellerOne package recently.























