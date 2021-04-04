bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization



bKash officials and RMG entrepreneurs pose on the sidelines of a discussion on the future of of payroll digitization in RMG sector at a city hotel recently.

In the session, the discussants talked about how bKash enhanced efficiency of the factories and the future possibilities of digital wage disbursement solution. They also suggested to bring specialized MFS services for workers.

In the session, Faruque Hasan, Managing Director of Giant Group; Inamul Haque, MD of Ananta Group; Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of A J group; Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, MD of Designtex Group; Abdullah Hil Rakib, MD of Team Group; Nasir Uddin, MD of Sadma Group; Rana Laila Hafiz, MD of Trouser Line Ltd; Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal), MD of Posmi Sweaters Ltd and Amer Selim, Director of New Asia exchanged views with Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer and Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash along with other high officials.

The entrepreneurs thanked bKash wholeheartedly and said that bKash payroll disbursement solution has facilitated convenient salary disbursement and also enabled the factory owners to continue uninterrupted production. It has fostered the expansion of digital technology and the empowerment of women workers as well. The employer-worker relationship has also been strengthened due to the timely disbursement of salaries to the workers' mobile wallet with transparency.

The RMG leaders lauded bKash for efficiently opening accounts of the workers and disbursing salaries by government incentives with sincere effort during pandemic. They also suggested bKash to launch more specialized services like digital loan and insurance for workers in the future.









