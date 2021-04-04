Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets rally after Wall Street record

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

HONG KONG, April 3: Tokyo's Nikkei led a rally in holiday-thinned trade in Asia on Friday following a record-breaking day on Wall Street with investors buoyed by Joe Biden's huge new infrastructure spending plan and growing optimism over the economic recovery.
With most equity and commodity markets in the region closed for Easter, business was light but the mood remained decidedly upbeat ahead of the release of key US jobs data that is expected to confirm that the world's top economy is getting back on its feet.
Confidence that global growth will soar as vaccines allow economies to open has for now overtaken worries that the rebound will fan inflation and force central banks to wind back their market-boosting monetary policies.
"Before you worry about inflation, there's reflation and I think that's the main theme in the market," Ed Campbell, at QMA, said.
Biden's $2.25 trillion rebuilding package -- coming soon after the passage of his $1.9 trillion stimulus -- has reinforced the view among investors that the US economy will run hot, with analysts saying its corporate tax implications were also being put aside for now.
With this in mind, and after a strong read on US March manufacturing, the S&P 500 broke the 4,000-point barrier for the first time, while the Nasdaq and Dow also enjoyed healthy gains.
And the few markets in Asia that were open followed suit, with Tokyo up 1.6 per cent, Seoul almost one per cent higher and Shanghai also in positive territory along with Bangkok.
"The US equity market opened in the second quarter with a sonic boom ushering in a great Good Friday," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.
He added that equities likely had further to run higher as vaccines are administered around the world, and despite a pick-up in infections in parts of the world including France, which is facing another lockdown.
"Vaccine rollouts remain the game's name and drive the narrative, even with the EU lagging, as investors view this delay in the context that the catch-up is but a function of time," he said.
Eyes are now on the release later Friday of US non-farm payrolls figures, which will give the latest view on the state of the huge economy, with some observers suggesting the reading could come in above one million.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement
Europe's heat, drought crop losses tripled in 50 years: Study
Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business
Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide
bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization
US employment surges in March, jobless rate falls to 6pc
US LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft