Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

LONDON, April 3: The majority of British firms have faced disruption with trade with the European Union since Brexit, with many expecting the problem to last for some time, according to a survey published on Saturday.
A trade agreement between London and Brussels which came into force on Jan. 1 has meant some companies have had to deal with new bureaucracy and rules.
The Survation survey for London First/EY, conducted in February, found 75 per cent had experienced some disruption, even though 71 per cent said they had felt prepared for the changes.
Almost half, 49 per cent, said they expected that to continue in the long-term while nearly a third said they had stopped trading with the EU and countries not covered by rollover agreements.
The findings echo other surveys which indicate businesses have had difficulties with their supply chains, along with other border and regulatory matters, since the new trading arrangements came into operation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the disruption is mainly due to "teething" problems which would ease as firms got to grips with the new system.
"It's clear that the disruptions to UK trade with the EU go beyond teething problems with the new regime," said John Dickie, Acting Chief Executive of London First.
"If the government is to champion Global Britain successfully, it must redouble its efforts to fix our trading relationship with the EU."
The survey of 1,040 businesses found 29 per cent of firms reported their cost base had increased, with half of these businesses saying those costs would have to be passed on to customers.
However, 26 per cent reported they had a better understanding of how to access new markets, and 24 per cent saw the new trading arrangements as a chance to diversify their activities.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement
Europe's heat, drought crop losses tripled in 50 years: Study
Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business
Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide
bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization
US employment surges in March, jobless rate falls to 6pc
US LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft