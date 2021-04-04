Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rising prices hit households in India

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, April 3: Households across the country are facing the onslaught of rising prices and are witnessing a sharp dent in their monthly spend capabilities as prices of vegetables, groceries and transport mount steadily.
Price pressures have added to the burden of households dealing with job cuts, salary reductions and loss of income as the effect of the pandemicinduced lockdown still plays out across some sectors, despite a strong economic recovery.
Recent data point to a hardening of both retail and wholesale price inflation rates. Retail inflation has soared to a three-month high of 5 per cent in February, while WPI (wholesale) inflation surged to a 27-month high of 4.2 per cent in the same month, largely led by strengthening fuel, food and manufactured product prices.
 "This is really a big problem for all of us, as high prices are upsetting our monthly budget," said Paramita Biswas, a professional singer and YouTuber in Kolkata. She said due to the pandemic, sanitisers and masks have added to expenses on health.
The retail inflation data for February showed the extent of the strengthening prices. Meat and fish prices rose an annual 11.3 per cent in February, while egg prices shot up 11.1 per cent. Oils and fats rose 20.8 per cent, while pulses and products rose 12.5 per cent. In fact, prices of mutton, which hovered at Rs 500 per kg pre-pandemic, nearly doubled during the lockdown and have remained Rs 750-800 per kg a year later.
Price of tur dal, which was around Rs 95 per kg in Delhi in April last year, has now soared to Rs 108 per kg. It is a similar story for other pulses such as urad and moong in cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata. Edible oil prices have also hardened. Mustard oil, which was selling at Rs 114 per kg in Mumbai last year, is now available for Rs 155 per kg, while sunflower, which was at Rs 105 per kg in Kolkata, is now at Rs 179 per kg.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement
Europe's heat, drought crop losses tripled in 50 years: Study
Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business
Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide
bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization
US employment surges in March, jobless rate falls to 6pc
US LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft