Rising prices hit households in India

NEW DELHI, April 3: Households across the country are facing the onslaught of rising prices and are witnessing a sharp dent in their monthly spend capabilities as prices of vegetables, groceries and transport mount steadily.

Price pressures have added to the burden of households dealing with job cuts, salary reductions and loss of income as the effect of the pandemicinduced lockdown still plays out across some sectors, despite a strong economic recovery.

Recent data point to a hardening of both retail and wholesale price inflation rates. Retail inflation has soared to a three-month high of 5 per cent in February, while WPI (wholesale) inflation surged to a 27-month high of 4.2 per cent in the same month, largely led by strengthening fuel, food and manufactured product prices.

"This is really a big problem for all of us, as high prices are upsetting our monthly budget," said Paramita Biswas, a professional singer and YouTuber in Kolkata. She said due to the pandemic, sanitisers and masks have added to expenses on health.

The retail inflation data for February showed the extent of the strengthening prices. Meat and fish prices rose an annual 11.3 per cent in February, while egg prices shot up 11.1 per cent. Oils and fats rose 20.8 per cent, while pulses and products rose 12.5 per cent. In fact, prices of mutton, which hovered at Rs 500 per kg pre-pandemic, nearly doubled during the lockdown and have remained Rs 750-800 per kg a year later.

Price of tur dal, which was around Rs 95 per kg in Delhi in April last year, has now soared to Rs 108 per kg. It is a similar story for other pulses such as urad and moong in cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata. Edible oil prices have also hardened. Mustard oil, which was selling at Rs 114 per kg in Mumbai last year, is now available for Rs 155 per kg, while sunflower, which was at Rs 105 per kg in Kolkata, is now at Rs 179 per kg. -TNN







