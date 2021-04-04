Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dcci Holds Webinar On Doing Business

Salman underscores reforming taxation system

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Salman underscores reforming taxation system

Salman underscores reforming taxation system

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, underscored the efficient use of the One Stop Service (OSS), which at present offers 45 services for starting businesses and industries in the country.
The Adviser also advised for the widening of tax net and for reforming the taxation system for generating more revenue.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled "Country Competitiveness of Bangladesh: Key Reforms in Doing Business" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.
The Adviser to the PM thanked the NBR for adding 55 thousand new tax payers to the tax net last year and suggested that if the tax net be enlarged, tax rate can be slashed without keeping pressure on the existing tax payers.
Regarding Port efficiency, he mentioned that our ports are now more improved. He said Bay terminal, Matarbari deep sea port, 2nd international airport in Cox's Bazar, railway connectivity with Cox's Bazar will be operational in the near future.
Moreover, ICD Kamalapur will be shifted to Gazipur under PPP initiative, he said. Another bridge over Meghna is also under consideration, he added.
Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Md. Golam Sarwar joined the webinar as the Special Guest. He aid for improvement in the doing business index, government has done various reforms already.
"We should rejuvenate the private sector with proper policy reforms in arbitration, contract enforcement and resolving insolvency related issues."
In his welcome remark, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said commercial dispute resolution in Bangladesh usually takes 4 years in Bangladesh. To improve the litigation system, various countries across the world made reforms like changes to the applicable civil procedure or enforcement rules, expanding court automation, electronic payment, automatic assignment of cases to judges, introducing specialized commercial court and expanding ADR framework, he added.
He informed that the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2019 ranked Bangladesh 105 and the report also highlighted profound competitiveness deficit in LDCs.
He opined that concerned policy makers are to take necessary initiatives in association with private sector for improving country competitiveness.
DCCI President mentioned that Commercial disputes can be resolved through mediation if encouraged by the regulators. Moreover, to overcome the transition of economic graduation and achieve the rank of Bangladesh within 100 in Doing business index, improvement of competitiveness is a pre-requisite, he added. Rizwan Rahman also said that the improved competitiveness of Bangladesh will support our investment growth, export diversification and employment growth.
Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar presented the keynote paper as the webinar stressing on arbitration, mediation and litigation for speedy dispute resolution.
Business Initiative Leading Development Chairman Abul Kasem Khan General Manager of Foreign Exchange Investment Department, Bangladesh Bank Jagannath Chandra Ghosh, Director of BIDA Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Representative, JETRO Bangladesh Kazunori Yamada, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Managing Director of Oryx Bio-Tech Limited David Bo also spoke in the webinar on various pertinent issues, N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Senior Vice President, DCCI gave the vote of thanks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement
Europe's heat, drought crop losses tripled in 50 years: Study
Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business
Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide
bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization
US employment surges in March, jobless rate falls to 6pc
US LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft