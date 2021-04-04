

Salman underscores reforming taxation system

The Adviser also advised for the widening of tax net and for reforming the taxation system for generating more revenue.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled "Country Competitiveness of Bangladesh: Key Reforms in Doing Business" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.

The Adviser to the PM thanked the NBR for adding 55 thousand new tax payers to the tax net last year and suggested that if the tax net be enlarged, tax rate can be slashed without keeping pressure on the existing tax payers.

Regarding Port efficiency, he mentioned that our ports are now more improved. He said Bay terminal, Matarbari deep sea port, 2nd international airport in Cox's Bazar, railway connectivity with Cox's Bazar will be operational in the near future.

Moreover, ICD Kamalapur will be shifted to Gazipur under PPP initiative, he said. Another bridge over Meghna is also under consideration, he added.

Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Md. Golam Sarwar joined the webinar as the Special Guest. He aid for improvement in the doing business index, government has done various reforms already.

"We should rejuvenate the private sector with proper policy reforms in arbitration, contract enforcement and resolving insolvency related issues."

In his welcome remark, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said commercial dispute resolution in Bangladesh usually takes 4 years in Bangladesh. To improve the litigation system, various countries across the world made reforms like changes to the applicable civil procedure or enforcement rules, expanding court automation, electronic payment, automatic assignment of cases to judges, introducing specialized commercial court and expanding ADR framework, he added.

He informed that the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2019 ranked Bangladesh 105 and the report also highlighted profound competitiveness deficit in LDCs.

He opined that concerned policy makers are to take necessary initiatives in association with private sector for improving country competitiveness.

DCCI President mentioned that Commercial disputes can be resolved through mediation if encouraged by the regulators. Moreover, to overcome the transition of economic graduation and achieve the rank of Bangladesh within 100 in Doing business index, improvement of competitiveness is a pre-requisite, he added. Rizwan Rahman also said that the improved competitiveness of Bangladesh will support our investment growth, export diversification and employment growth.

Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar presented the keynote paper as the webinar stressing on arbitration, mediation and litigation for speedy dispute resolution.

Business Initiative Leading Development Chairman Abul Kasem Khan General Manager of Foreign Exchange Investment Department, Bangladesh Bank Jagannath Chandra Ghosh, Director of BIDA Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Representative, JETRO Bangladesh Kazunori Yamada, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Managing Director of Oryx Bio-Tech Limited David Bo also spoke in the webinar on various pertinent issues, N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Senior Vice President, DCCI gave the vote of thanks.























Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, underscored the efficient use of the One Stop Service (OSS), which at present offers 45 services for starting businesses and industries in the country.The Adviser also advised for the widening of tax net and for reforming the taxation system for generating more revenue.He was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled "Country Competitiveness of Bangladesh: Key Reforms in Doing Business" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.The Adviser to the PM thanked the NBR for adding 55 thousand new tax payers to the tax net last year and suggested that if the tax net be enlarged, tax rate can be slashed without keeping pressure on the existing tax payers.Regarding Port efficiency, he mentioned that our ports are now more improved. He said Bay terminal, Matarbari deep sea port, 2nd international airport in Cox's Bazar, railway connectivity with Cox's Bazar will be operational in the near future.Moreover, ICD Kamalapur will be shifted to Gazipur under PPP initiative, he said. Another bridge over Meghna is also under consideration, he added.Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Md. Golam Sarwar joined the webinar as the Special Guest. He aid for improvement in the doing business index, government has done various reforms already."We should rejuvenate the private sector with proper policy reforms in arbitration, contract enforcement and resolving insolvency related issues."In his welcome remark, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said commercial dispute resolution in Bangladesh usually takes 4 years in Bangladesh. To improve the litigation system, various countries across the world made reforms like changes to the applicable civil procedure or enforcement rules, expanding court automation, electronic payment, automatic assignment of cases to judges, introducing specialized commercial court and expanding ADR framework, he added.He informed that the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2019 ranked Bangladesh 105 and the report also highlighted profound competitiveness deficit in LDCs.He opined that concerned policy makers are to take necessary initiatives in association with private sector for improving country competitiveness.DCCI President mentioned that Commercial disputes can be resolved through mediation if encouraged by the regulators. Moreover, to overcome the transition of economic graduation and achieve the rank of Bangladesh within 100 in Doing business index, improvement of competitiveness is a pre-requisite, he added. Rizwan Rahman also said that the improved competitiveness of Bangladesh will support our investment growth, export diversification and employment growth.Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar presented the keynote paper as the webinar stressing on arbitration, mediation and litigation for speedy dispute resolution.Business Initiative Leading Development Chairman Abul Kasem Khan General Manager of Foreign Exchange Investment Department, Bangladesh Bank Jagannath Chandra Ghosh, Director of BIDA Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Representative, JETRO Bangladesh Kazunori Yamada, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury and Managing Director of Oryx Bio-Tech Limited David Bo also spoke in the webinar on various pertinent issues, N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Senior Vice President, DCCI gave the vote of thanks.