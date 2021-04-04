Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 April, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks can minimize manpower due to C-19 rise

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank in a circular issued at the week-end said banks are allowed to continue their operations minimizing manpower through making internal adjustment due to the rise in Covid-19 infection rate.
The central bank also directed all banks to follow the health guidelines strictly during their operations and thus ensuring clients' services. The circular has been issued in the wake of recent 18-point corona guidelines by the government to rein in the infection rate of the deadly virus.
BSS adds: BB's executive director and spokesperson M Sirazul Islam said that the issue of minimizing entirely rest on the decision of the concerned banks.
The central bank circular has also directed all banks to hold meetings, seminars, workshops and training events through digital platforms, strictly following the health guidelines by banks staffs and clients during their entry and stay at banks.  
The circular suggested discouraging all kinds of mass gatherings, ensuring 14-day quarantine of the returnee officials of banks from abroad and also ensuring quarantine of COVID-19 infected officials keep watch on those who may come in contact of them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmuda Yasmin, Anissuzaman new GM of Karmasangsthan Bank
Standard Bank inks deal with BB for loan disbursement
Europe's heat, drought crop losses tripled in 50 years: Study
Marcel begins new digital campaign to boost business
Paperfly to deliver Shajgoj beauty products nationwide
bKash, RMG makers discuss future of payroll digitization
US employment surges in March, jobless rate falls to 6pc
US LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia


Latest News
66 more people contract coronavirus in Rajshahi division
Suez Canal traffic jam caused by stuck ship cleared
Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin Sunday
Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists
Govt issues 18-point directive to contain spread of Covid-19
No passenger launches will ply from Monday morning
Ismail and Shirin become the fastest man and woman in Bangladesh Games
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed
US hopeful it can work with China to tackle climate change: Kerry
BNP nominates Rumeen Farhana as its whip in parliament
Most Read News
7-day lockdown from Monday as COVID-19 cases surge: Quader
Stay hydrated during summer heat
Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown
2 held with Yaba in Sonargaon
Nights
Dream fulfilled through hard work
Sunday's professional MBBS final exams postponed
Sohan made President, Shomon Secy Gen of Film Directors Association
COVID: 58 deaths, 5,683 cases reported in a day
Japan confirms largest-ever loan package to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft