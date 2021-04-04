Banks can minimize manpower due to C-19 rise

Bangladesh Bank in a circular issued at the week-end said banks are allowed to continue their operations minimizing manpower through making internal adjustment due to the rise in Covid-19 infection rate.

The central bank also directed all banks to follow the health guidelines strictly during their operations and thus ensuring clients' services. The circular has been issued in the wake of recent 18-point corona guidelines by the government to rein in the infection rate of the deadly virus.

BSS adds: BB's executive director and spokesperson M Sirazul Islam said that the issue of minimizing entirely rest on the decision of the concerned banks.

The central bank circular has also directed all banks to hold meetings, seminars, workshops and training events through digital platforms, strictly following the health guidelines by banks staffs and clients during their entry and stay at banks.

The circular suggested discouraging all kinds of mass gatherings, ensuring 14-day quarantine of the returnee officials of banks from abroad and also ensuring quarantine of COVID-19 infected officials keep watch on those who may come in contact of them.



















