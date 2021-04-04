NBR moves to speed up revenue collection

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is widening its net to realising outstanding taxes to meet the revenue collection shortfall of the Income Tax Wing.

For 2020-21 fiscal, the target of Income Tax Wing is to collect Tk 1039.45 billion. But NBR data show that after January of this year, only Tk 408.15 billion or 39.26 percent of the target was realised.

In January this year, the NBR has collected Tk 65.63 billion while it was Tk 61.88 billion in the same month of the previous year. The month-to-month basis growth is 6.06 percent.

UNB adds: Till January 2021, the NBR collected Tk 408.15 billion. The amount was Tk 383.27 billion in the corresponding period of last year with a 6.49% growth.

NBR sources said the Board has directed all tax commissioners to bring in all eligible persons and organisations under the tax net and take initiative to remove the phobia regarding hassle in tax payment.

It also asked to intensify the tax survey and activate the inactive TIN numbers as the submission of income tax returns have been made mandatory for every TIN holder from this fiscal.

The Income Tax Wing has already issued directives to field offices in these regards.

As part of the internal survey, the field-level officials are collecting possible taxpayers' information from city corporations, Rajuk and other relevant authorities, and sub-registrar offices.

This is popularly called 'secondary data' which refers to the information of the individuals that are already kept with any organisation.

The NBR has also started to collect information of potential taxpayers at the upazila level through secondary data gathering, otherwise known as internal survey.

For example, a file of 'X' company mentioned that it has 450 employees. The official concerned can ask for the names of the 450 employees and their TIN numbers.

With such little move, the NBR can find out eligible taxpayers' names and put them under the tax net, if they are not already under it.

"This is called internal survey," a senior NBR official explained to their methods to UNB. The official said that at first, the NBR is taking information on the trade licences that have been issued from the city corporations and municipalities.

Later, TIN will be issued in their names to bring them under tax net and collect revenue from them.

Besides, the NBR is collecting information of foreigners from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), vehicles owners from the BRTA, land buying and selling information from the sub-registry offices, power distribution offices and service-oriented offices.

Information of flat and house owners are also being collected from National Housing Authority, the NBR official said. All these efforts would help NBR identify eligible taxpayers who are still out of tax net.

"We hope that this'll help us raise revenue collection," he added. NBR sources said the board officials generally collect information of potential taxpayers by a door-to-door survey. This is how they find out new taxpayers.











