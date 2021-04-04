‘Stock trading to run in lockdown, if banks stay open’

The stock market will continue to operate through lockdown as long as bank will remain open tom trading said a responsible official of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body over the stock market.

BSEC made the disclosure as the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the epidemic of coronavirus (Kovid-19) from Monday.

Earlier yesterday on Saturday morning, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government was going to declare a nationwide lockdown from Monday (April 5) as coronavirus (Covid-19) infections continues to rise at an alarming rate. About the lockdown, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said all government and non-government organizations except emergency services would remain closed during the lockdown. However, industry will remain open following hygienic rules.

When contacted, BSEC executive director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said it was not clear what kind of lockdown would take place. The matter will become clear only after issuing a notification by the government in this regard. However, "We are still in the previous decision. If the bank is open, the stock market will also be trading through the lockdown."

"Everything is automated now," he said. Investors do not have to go to a brokerage house to make a transaction. So I will tell the investors not to panic with any kind of rumors. Meanwhile, a notification from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said all banking lanes in the capital market will remain open in the interest of investors if banking activities continue during the Covid-19 epidemic period. The company has requested investors not to listen to any rumors.

Earlier last year, when the government announced a general holiday as part of its response to the coronavirus situation, trading in the stock market was halted from March 26, 2020. As the government increased the holiday, stock trading was also halted to keep pace with it.

