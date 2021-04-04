

Remittance inflow rose by 35.1pc to $18.6b in July-March

Bangladesh received $13,744.80 million in remittances during July-March period of the last fiscal FY20, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

Expatriates sent US$1,916.60 million remittances in March of the current fiscal while inward remittance in March last year was $1276.30 million.

Commenting on the surge in remittance, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that this uptrend continues because of various reform initiatives of the government including simplification of government rules towards sending remittance and enforcement of 2 percent cash incentives.

"Such achievements are on the rise day by day and our expectation is that it will further increase," he added.

The Finance Minister noted that the confidence of people upon the government has been pave the way to a surge in remittance through formal channel. It also made sure none is harassed and the recipients get money properly.

"As a result, the inward remittance flow is increasing day by day and it will continue to further increase, he pointed out.













Expatriate Bangladeshi nationals sent $ 18,603.80 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal (FY21), which was 35.10 percent higher than the same period of the last fiscal year (FY20).Bangladesh received $13,744.80 million in remittances during July-March period of the last fiscal FY20, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.Expatriates sent US$1,916.60 million remittances in March of the current fiscal while inward remittance in March last year was $1276.30 million.Commenting on the surge in remittance, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that this uptrend continues because of various reform initiatives of the government including simplification of government rules towards sending remittance and enforcement of 2 percent cash incentives."Such achievements are on the rise day by day and our expectation is that it will further increase," he added.The Finance Minister noted that the confidence of people upon the government has been pave the way to a surge in remittance through formal channel. It also made sure none is harassed and the recipients get money properly."As a result, the inward remittance flow is increasing day by day and it will continue to further increase, he pointed out.