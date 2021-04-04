Foreign aid spending rises by 6pc to $ 3.72b in 8 months

Foreign aid disbursement has picked up by 6 percent in the first eight months from July to February of the current fiscal amid the epidemic compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.

Data released by Economic Relations Division (ERD) showed from July to February in fiscal 2020-21 foreign aid disbursement stood at $ 372 crore. It amounts to Tk 31,600 crore in local currency.

At the same time last year, the loan amount was reported $ 349 crore. In other words, compared to the same period of last fiscal year, the debt disbursement increased by $ 23 crore or 6.17 percent.

The inflow has increased as the World Bank, JICA and other development partners recently released more of their pledged money to support the government expenditure to implement covid-19 recovery programme, an ERD official said. He said it would further increase in future.

Of the amount of assistance received in last eight months, the loan was $ 361 crore. The remaining $ 11 crore was donation by development partners.

In the current fiscal year, donors' initial assistance target was Tk 70,502 crore through loans and grants. Later it was downward revised to Tk 63,000 crore to reduce dependence on external sources. Of this, more than 50 percent came in last eight months.

ERD officials expect the remaining money to come in the remaining four months.

The government implements the budget from two sources. These are domestic and foreign loans.

At present, about 32 percent of the budget financing comes from foreign loans. Development partners mainly fund development projects. Apart from this, they also provides budgetary support.

This year, the size of the Annual Development Program (ADP) is Tk 1.96 lakh crore. Of this, the share of foreign debt is Tk 63,000 crore. As a result, despite reduction in foreign debt share development partners are still playing an important role in budget implementation.

Ahsan H. Mansoor executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, "Despite the reduction of dependence on foreign loans on budgeting, we still need help of development partners." But we need to put more emphasis on collection of resources from domestic sources.

Bangladesh is still getting cheaper loans from World Bank and as a single country, it is still getting the highest loan from Japan, he added.

A senior ERD official said, "The government has taken many initiatives to increase foreign fund disbursement in the current fiscal year."






















