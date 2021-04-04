Video
Hefazat Mayhem

â€˜No room for atheists in the countryâ€™

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

“Hefazat-e-Islam is not against the government or state but an atheist quarter was trying to pit the government against Hefajat”. “An atheist quarter is trying to damage the good relation between Hefazat and the government by tarnishing the image of Hefazat, so no room for atheists in the country”.
Hefazat Ameer Junayed Babunagari came up with the remarks at a protest rally in Chattogram on Friday after Jumma prayers in front of Hathazari Dak bungalow.
From the rally he demanded withdrawal of cases filed against them and a total of Tk 50 crore in compensation for members who died and were injured during the recent anti-Modi protests.   
Meanwhile on Saturday, at least 250 people were sued in a case filed over Friday's clash between police and Hefajat supporters on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur.
Sub-inspector of Bashon Police Station Kamrul Islam filed the case with the police station on Friday night, mentioning names of 31 Hefajat leaders and activists.
They were made accused on charges of preventing police from discharging duties and for clash.
At least 21 people were detained from the spot during the clash that left at least 20, including seven policemen, injured.
The clash broke out as Hefajat men tried to block the highway near Chowrasta Jame Masjid area. As police went to clear the blockade, the protesters threw brick chips at them, leading to the clash. Police fired tear gas and dispersed the crowd.



