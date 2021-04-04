46 fined for violating health rules in 2 dists

Amid the recent surge in Coronavirus cases, 46 people have been fined in Barishal and Narail by mobile courts for violating the health protocols.

Barishal District Administration conducted drives at Nathullabad, Choumatha and Kashipur in the city on Saturday.

A mobile court led by executive magistrates SM Rahatul Islam and Arfat Hossain fined 28 people Tk 4,350 for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile in Narail, sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Selim and executive magistrate Md. Abdul Bin Shafik conducted drives in different areas of the district on Friday.

During the drives, the mobile court fined 18 people Tk 5,000 for not maintaining social distancing and other health rules. -UNB









