JUJA celebrates 49th founding anniv

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) celebrated its 49th founding anniversary on the university campus on Saturday.
JU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Farzana Islam inaugurated the daylong programme virtually around 11:00am.
JU Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Md Amir Hussain, JUJA adviser Prof Dr. Sohel Ahmed, Prof Dr. Bashir Ahemd, Prof Dr. Abdullah Hel Kafi, Director of JU Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) Prof Md. Alamgir Kabir, Prof Dr. Motaher Hossain,  JU acting proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hassan, among others, spoke at the function.
Teachers of different departments, officials, leaders and activists of different political, cultural and social organisations were present at the programme.
Conducted by Kazi Jakir Hossain, JUJA president of 1999 session, a virtual reminiscing event with former members of the organization was held at around 3.00 pm.
Meanwhile, the newly elected executive committee of Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) took charge on Saturday for the 2021 session.
Newly elected JUJA President Md Mahbub Alam, Vice-President Tarek Aziz, Secretary Abir Abdullah, Joint Secretary Md Belal Hossain, Treasurer Roudro Azad, Office Secretary Osman Gani Rashel and its members Mahbuba Akbar, Shahadat Hossain and Arifuzzaman Uzzal took the charge of the JUJA executive body for next one year.


