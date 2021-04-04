Cumilla sees 5 virus deaths, 92 new cases in 24hrs

CUMILLA, Apr 3: At least five people have died from complications of Covid-19 in Cumilla in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the district to 296, health officials said Saturday.

The district has also recorded as many as 92 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,002. Among them, 78 are from the city corporation area.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said the five died during treatment at Cumilla Medical College and Hospital. "Of them, two were men and three women. All of them were aged between 55 and 70 years," he said.

Bangladesh has of late seen a sudden surge in both the number of cases and fatalities. Experts attribute the spike in Covid cases to violation of health guidelines. -UNB







