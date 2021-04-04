Video
Tourism suspended in Sundarban till April 15

Published : Sunday, 4 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 3: The Forest Department has banned tourists from entering the Sundarban, the largest mangrove forest in the world, till April 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).
The directive will be enforce from Saturday to April 15 at the world heritage sites, Mohammad Belyet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban East Forest Department confirmed the matter yesterday.
He said, visitors have been barred from entering different spots including Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre, Hiran Point, Harbaria, Katka and Kachikhali in the forest as per the direction of authorities concerned.
Terming the government decision to impose a seven-day countrywide lockdown from Monday (April 5), considering the current Covid-19 situation, the DFO said except honey collectors (Mowali), all visitors have been asked to be barred in the Sundarbans as per decision the Ministry of Forest.
Visitors started to visit the tourist spots in Sundarbans in the last four months till March 26 as Covid-19 situation was downtrend but in recent days covid situation has worsened, he said, adding that visitors barred will continue if the situation would not improve.
Replying to a question, he said, over three hundred honey collectors had started in Sundarbans with 34 boats in a view to collect 1,400 quintal honey.
The honey collectors have been asked to collect honey through abiding health guidelines and to return home after two weeks as they had got permission for 14 days, he added.


