Woman killed in city road crash

A 23-year-old woman was killed while her husband escaped with minor injuries as their private car went on the pavement puncturing its wheels at Modhubagh of Hatirjheel here on Saturday morning, police and witnesses said.

"Wife Jhilik died on the spot . . . Her husband Sadik Alam, who was then driving the car, received injuries in the accident that took place at Ambagan area of Modhubagh under Hatirjheel police station," Sub Inspector Golam Quddus of Hatijheel police station said.

Inspector Mohammad Bacchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, told this news agency that the body was sent to DMCH morgue while the injured husband was undergoing treatment at the hospital. -BSS







