Journo Jagadish Chandra Ghosh dies of C-19

FARIDPUR, Apr 3: Jagadish Chandra Ghosh, an emeritus academician and senior journalist, died of Covid-19 on Friday evening. He was 93.

He breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital (BSMMC) in Faridpur.

Jagdish Chandra Ghosh was admitted to the Diabetic Hospital on 29 March with illness. After he tested positive for Covid-19 on 31 March, he was shifted to the intensive care unit of BSMMC, where he breathed his last at 8:30pm on Friday evening, said Dr Ananto Biswas, an associate professor of BSMMC.

Born on 6 August 1929, Jagadish joined Pakistan Observer as a journalist in 1968. Later, he took up teaching as his profession.

Locally, Jagadish Chandra was known as "Tarapod Sir".

He was the former president and secretary of Faridpur Press Club (FPC).

He was cremated at Faridpur Poura crematorium on Saturday noon. -BSS







